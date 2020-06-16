COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s (CMPGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Societe Generale raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

