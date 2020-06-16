Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,400 at Goldman Sachs Group

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.35) to GBX 1,280 ($16.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,400 ($17.82) to GBX 1,200 ($15.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,540 ($19.60) to GBX 1,350 ($17.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,470 ($18.71) to GBX 1,340 ($17.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Oddo Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($14.76) to GBX 990 ($12.60) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.25).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,155.50 ($14.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,150 ($27.36). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,227.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,564.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.20 ($0.46) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Group will post 8972.9998673 EPS for the current year.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

