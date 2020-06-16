Comparing Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) & Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliant Bancorp 12.54% 7.49% 0.87% Bryn Mawr Bank 13.72% 6.24% 0.76%

Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliant Bancorp $91.15 million 2.69 $16.20 million $1.54 9.57 Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 1.95 $59.20 million $3.10 8.68

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Reliant Bancorp. Bryn Mawr Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Reliant Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliant Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67 Bryn Mawr Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33

Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than Bryn Mawr Bank.

Dividends

Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Reliant Bancorp pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Reliant Bancorp beats Bryn Mawr Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans and mortgage refinancing; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; construction, land development, and farmland loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures. It also provides safe deposit box, debit card, direct deposit, and official bank check services. The company operates through seven branches in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, and commercial and industrial consumer loans and leases; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, 6 wealth management offices, and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

