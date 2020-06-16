Comparing Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) and The Competition

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Diamond S Shipping to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diamond S Shipping and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diamond S Shipping Competitors 209 824 1356 55 2.51

Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 120.89%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 7.07%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping’s peers have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 5.35% 4.89% 2.76% Diamond S Shipping Competitors -21.58% -19.95% -7.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Diamond S Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million -$9.31 million 25.53 Diamond S Shipping Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 20.19

Diamond S Shipping’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping peers beat Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

