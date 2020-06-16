Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 73 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,184,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,495,000 after buying an additional 352,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fortinet by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,486,000 after purchasing an additional 537,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.05. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,267 shares of company stock worth $6,153,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

