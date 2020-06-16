Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oshkosh by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 310,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

