Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 719.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in LogMeIn by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,110.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOGM opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOGM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

