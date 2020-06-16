Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,747 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 264,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Life Storage by 53.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,358,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Life Storage by 4.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.23. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,776. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

