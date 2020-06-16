Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

