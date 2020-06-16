Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 5,163 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ITT were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

