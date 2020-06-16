Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 4,995 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

