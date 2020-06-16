Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNKN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,941,000. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after buying an additional 309,140 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 630,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 216,469 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,710,000 after buying an additional 211,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.