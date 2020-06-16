Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,189,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $119.26. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

