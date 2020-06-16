Commercial Metals (CMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

