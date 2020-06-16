Comet Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,079.59 (CMT)

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Comet has a total market capitalization of $3,079.59 and approximately $20.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Comet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Comet has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Comet Coin Profile

Comet (CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com . Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin

Comet Coin Trading

Comet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

