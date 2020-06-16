Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Columbia Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

CLBK stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $57.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 3,170 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $43,777.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 67.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 55,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

