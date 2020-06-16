Colliers Secur. Weighs in on Arcimoto Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Arcimoto in a research report issued on Friday, June 12th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FUV. Roth Capital raised their target price on Arcimoto from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. Arcimoto has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 335.19% and a negative net margin of 990.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

