Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Colliers International Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$846.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$886.41 million.

Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

