Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,412 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 115.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

