Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $76,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $611,618. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

