Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

JVA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,807. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on JVA. ValuEngine cut shares of Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

