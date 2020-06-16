Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $37.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,610.64. 1,038,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,431.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,060.92. The company has a market cap of $1,283.20 billion, a PE ratio of 124.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,722.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.