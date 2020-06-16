Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Close Brothers Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

CBGPF remained flat at $$10.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. 21,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

