Clinigen Group’s (CLIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.09) price target (down previously from GBX 1,600 ($20.36)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CLIN opened at GBX 825.50 ($10.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 773.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 782.89. Clinigen Group has a one year low of GBX 350.40 ($4.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,045 ($13.30).

In other news, insider Shaun Edward Chilton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £41,600 ($52,946.42).

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.