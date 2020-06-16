Citigroup Downgrades Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Neutral

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sodexo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Sodexo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Sodexo stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,158. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

