Citigroup Downgrades ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) to Neutral

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

OLCLY stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. 1,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

