Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stake Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,768 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.97% of Cinemark worth $71,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after buying an additional 1,319,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after buying an additional 198,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,911,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cinemark by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,913. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Macquarie raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

