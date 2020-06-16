China Literature (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Literature (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CHLLF traded up $6.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares.

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product is QQ Reading, a unified mobile content aggregation and distribution platform. As of December 31, 2019, its library featured 8.1 million writers and 12.2 million works of literature, including 11.5 million original literary works created by writers on its platform, 400 thousand works that are sourced from third-party platforms, and 280 thousand e-books.

