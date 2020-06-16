China Literature (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Literature (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CHLLF traded up $6.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares.
About China Literature
See Also: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.