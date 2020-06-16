China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 14th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
China Cable and Communication stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. China Cable and Communication has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.62.
China Cable and Communication Company Profile
