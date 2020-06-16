China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 14th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

China Cable and Communication stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. China Cable and Communication has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.62.

China Cable and Communication Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports.

