Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Raised to $28.00 at Bank of America

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $47.09 on Friday. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $102.55. The company has a market cap of $683.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Childrens Place’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 28,300 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $2,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the first quarter worth $381,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 237.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 172,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 121,523 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

