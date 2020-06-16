Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of CHWY opened at $46.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.76. Chewy has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 805.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

