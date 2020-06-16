Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACAZF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ACAZF stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.