Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,111 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 700.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chegg by 108.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Chegg by 69.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,780.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,991 shares of company stock worth $14,723,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

CHGG opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -539.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

