Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CHNG opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.69 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,224,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,173,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after buying an additional 500,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Change Healthcare by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 462,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $4,961,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHNG. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

