Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CHNG opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $17.57.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.69 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CHNG. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
