CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,165 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,937,000 after purchasing an additional 409,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,676 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

