Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cerus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cerus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Cerus has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 90.97%. Equities analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,025 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 20,351 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $115,390.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,408.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,143,000 after buying an additional 928,413 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,709,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,799,000 after buying an additional 944,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 800,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cerus by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 24.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 457,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

