CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,904,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of CenterPoint Energy worth $121,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,646,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $51,294,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $61,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after buying an additional 1,598,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,315,000 after buying an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. 111,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,262. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

