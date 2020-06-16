Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 958,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,206 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $45,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,429,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,465,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 569.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 87.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

CAH traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 130,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

