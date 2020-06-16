Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

CFPUF opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

