Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $17,218,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPT traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.71. The stock had a trading volume of 88,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,814. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Cfra decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

