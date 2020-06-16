Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $102.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

NYSE:CPT traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 76,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,814. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

