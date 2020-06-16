Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

CATC opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $281.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Also, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $157,650.00. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $359,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 152,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

