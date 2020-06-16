Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price objective hoisted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CGY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday.

CGY opened at C$55.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a market cap of $510.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$31.29 and a 52-week high of C$55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.05.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$104.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 2.7400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 25th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,206 shares in the company, valued at C$316,506. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.65, for a total transaction of C$129,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,807,543.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,549 shares of company stock worth $1,475,168.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

