Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Short Interest Update

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 864,400 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the May 14th total of 910,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CCMP opened at $140.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average of $135.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.26. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,904,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 910,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,961,000 after purchasing an additional 265,856 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $25,722,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 134.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 367,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 210,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $21,446,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

