Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,410 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,510 ($19.22) to GBX 1,410 ($17.95) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Burberry Group to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.02) to GBX 1,490 ($18.96) in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 1,600 ($20.36) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 1,450 ($18.45) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.91) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,673.19 ($21.30).

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,567.50 ($19.95) on Monday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,017 ($12.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,362 ($30.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,460.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,741.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.98.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.96), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($700,540.97).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

