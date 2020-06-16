BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Acquires £56,500 in Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Leena Nair bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £56,500 ($71,910.40).

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock traded up GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 118.50 ($1.51). The stock had a trading volume of 9,355,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 98.39 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 212.25 ($2.70). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.79.

BT.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of BT Group – CLASS A to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 182 ($2.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 179.38 ($2.28).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

