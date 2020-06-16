Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 317.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,350 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Brown & Brown worth $36,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 897.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE BRO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. 77,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,026. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.