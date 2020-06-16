Brokers Set Expectations for CarGurus Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for CarGurus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CarGurus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARG. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,344 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,177,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 657,827 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $241,920.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,690.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 391,486 shares of company stock worth $9,653,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

