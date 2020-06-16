Brokers Offer Predictions for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $68.31 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton purchased 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,798.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,477,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 342,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $22,085,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

