Brokers Offer Predictions for Verint Systems Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

VRNT stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $404,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,800.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 14,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $592,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,436.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,939 shares of company stock worth $4,576,007. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,248 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 704,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after acquiring an additional 265,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 326,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 223,268 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

